Highly Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Adaptive Air Suspension with PASM, Panoramic Roof System, 21" RS Spyder Design Wheels, BOSE Surround Sound System, Surround View Camera, Lane Change Assist, LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus, 14-Way Power Seats, Front Ventilated Seats and much more! 2024 Porsche Macan T AWD comes in Jet Black Metallic with a Black Leather Package Seat Trim with Chalk Stitching! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2024 Porsche Macan

9,048 KM

$77,239

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche Macan

T AWD

2024 Porsche Macan

T AWD

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$77,239

+ taxes & licensing

9,048KM
VIN WP1AA2A57RLB10092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour JET BLACK METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black W/Chalk Stitching, Leather Package Seat Trim
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA10092
  • Mileage 9,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Front & Rear Heated Seats
Panoramic Roof System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Surround View
Premium Plus Package
Locking Wheel Bolts
Front Ventilated Seats
14-WAY POWER SEATS
WHEEL CENTRE CAPS W/COLOURED PORSCHE CREST
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION W/PASM
WHEELS: 21" RS SPYDER DESIGN
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
LED HEADLIGHTS W/DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS
PORSCHE CREST ON FRONT & REAR HEADRESTS
Sideblades In Exterior Colour W/Macan T Logo

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$77,239

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2024 Porsche Macan