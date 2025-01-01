$77,239+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche Macan
T AWD
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$77,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour JET BLACK METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black W/Chalk Stitching, Leather Package Seat Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA10092
- Mileage 9,048 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Adaptive Air Suspension with PASM, Panoramic Roof System, 21" RS Spyder Design Wheels, BOSE Surround Sound System, Surround View Camera, Lane Change Assist, LED Headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus, 14-Way Power Seats, Front Ventilated Seats and much more! 2024 Porsche Macan T AWD comes in Jet Black Metallic with a Black Leather Package Seat Trim with Chalk Stitching! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
+ taxes & licensing>
604-530-8911