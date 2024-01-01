Menu
Welcoming this Luxurious 2024 Porsche Taycan GTS in a stunning Genetian Blue Metallic exterior colour finihsed with Black, Leather Seat Trim w/ Black Leather. This Electric beauty comes equipped with Premium Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Ventilated Front Seats, Storage Package, Panoramic Roof, Surround View, Lane Change Assist, Head-Up Display, Porsche Intelligen Range Manager and much more! This is a BC Local Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2024 Porsche Taycan

166 KM

$165,877

+ tax & licensing
Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
166KM
VIN WP0AD2Y16RSA47815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gentian Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/LEATHER INTERIOR
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA47815
  • Mileage 166 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Luxurious 2024 Porsche Taycan GTS in a stunning Genetian Blue Metallic exterior colour finihsed with Black, Leather Seat Trim w/ Black Leather. This Electric beauty comes equipped with Premium Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Ventilated Front Seats, Storage Package, Panoramic Roof, Surround View, Lane Change Assist, Head-Up Display, Porsche Intelligen Range Manager and much more! This is a BC Local Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Exterior

Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Front & Rear Heated Seats
Storage package
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrests
Surround View
Smoker Package
ionizer
Locking Wheel Bolts
Front Ventilated Seats
INTERIOR TRIM IN CARBON FIBRE
WHEELS: 21" RS SPYDER DESIGN
GENTIAN BLUE METALLIC
Mobile Charger Connect
Porsche Intelligent Range Manager
Vehicle Cable 7.5m
REAR AXLE STEERING W/POWER STEERING PLUS
ON-BOARD 150 KW/400V DC CHARGER
REAR 2+1 SEATS
Brake Calipers in Gloss Black
ILLUMINATED DOOR-SILL GUARDS IN MATTE CARBON FIBRE
21" ALL-SEASON TIRES
PREMIUM PACKAGE (P6U)
FIXED PANORAMIC ROOF IN GLASS
STEERING WHEEL IN LEATHER
INTERIOR ACCENTS IN EXTERIOR COLOUR
Black, Leather Seat Trim W/Leather Interior
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass (Vw5)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

