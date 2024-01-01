$165,877+ tax & licensing
2024 Porsche Taycan
GTS AWD
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$165,877
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gentian Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/LEATHER INTERIOR
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA47815
- Mileage 166 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Luxurious 2024 Porsche Taycan GTS in a stunning Genetian Blue Metallic exterior colour finihsed with Black, Leather Seat Trim w/ Black Leather. This Electric beauty comes equipped with Premium Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Ventilated Front Seats, Storage Package, Panoramic Roof, Surround View, Lane Change Assist, Head-Up Display, Porsche Intelligen Range Manager and much more! This is a BC Local Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
