9,635 KM

Details Description Features

Pro S AWD

12781130

Pro S AWD

Location

Contact Seller

Used
9,635KM
VIN 1V2JSPE80RC008115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Red Chroma w/Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black//Grey (Galaxy), Leatherette Seating Surfaces
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA08115
  • Mileage 9,635 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with a 12.9" Infotainment Display, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Massaging and Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot & Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Automatic Parking Assist, and Wireless Charging, and much more! This 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S AWD comes in Aurora Red Chroma with a Black Roof and a Black/Grey (Galaxy) Leatherette Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle kept by One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Ventilated Front Seats
Massaging Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Additional Features

USB Connection
Emergency Braking Assist
AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
Wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay
8-Way Power Front Seats
4 One-Touch Power Windows
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Hands-free entry
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
2 memorized driver seat settings
2nd row fixed glass moonroof
Multi-level heated front seats
1st Row Fixed Glass Extended Moonroof
12.9" infotainment display size

