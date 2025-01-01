$44,239+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen ID.4
Pro S AWD
2024 Volkswagen ID.4
Pro S AWD
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$44,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Red Chroma w/Black Roof
- Interior Colour Black//Grey (Galaxy), Leatherette Seating Surfaces
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA08115
- Mileage 9,635 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with a 12.9" Infotainment Display, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Massaging and Ventilated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot & Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Automatic Parking Assist, and Wireless Charging, and much more! This 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S AWD comes in Aurora Red Chroma with a Black Roof and a Black/Grey (Galaxy) Leatherette Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle kept by One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-530-8911