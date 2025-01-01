Menu
LIKE NEW, Highly Equipped with the Weissach Package, Front Axle Lift System, LED Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, Chrono Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Light Design Package, Auto Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor, Brake Calipers Painted in Gloss Black, Wheels Painted in Satin Black, and Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fibre! 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Coupe comes in Black with a Black/Arctic Grey Two-Tone Leather and Race-Tex Interior! This Local BC Vehicle with only 35 KMS has One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2025 Porsche 718 Cayman

35 KM

$286,239

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Porsche 718 Cayman

GT4 RS Coupe

12897626

2025 Porsche 718 Cayman

GT4 RS Coupe

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$286,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35KM
VIN WP0AE2A81SK271811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Arctic Grey, Two-Tone Lthr/Race-Tex Seat Tri
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA71811
  • Mileage 35 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Smoking Package
Light Design Package
Wheels Painted in Satin Black
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS W/INTEGRATED RAIN SENSOR
ILLUMINATED DOOR-SILL GUARDS IN CARBON FIBRE
LED HEADLIGHTS W/PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM
FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM
Window Triangle Trims in Carbon Fibre
Chrono Package
PREPARATION FOR PORSCHE DASH CAM
SUN VISORS IN RACE-TEX
BRAKE CALIPERS PAINTED IN GLOSS BLACK
FR LID IN CARBON-WEAVE FINISH W/PARTIAL PAINTING
STEERING WHL RIM & PDK GEAR SELECTOR IN BLACK LTHR
WEISSACH PACKAGE W/O ROLL CAGE

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$286,239

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2025 Porsche 718 Cayman