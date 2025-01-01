$286,239+ taxes & licensing
2025 Porsche 718 Cayman
GT4 RS Coupe
2025 Porsche 718 Cayman
GT4 RS Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$286,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Arctic Grey, Two-Tone Lthr/Race-Tex Seat Tri
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA71811
- Mileage 35 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW, Highly Equipped with the Weissach Package, Front Axle Lift System, LED Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, Chrono Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Light Design Package, Auto Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor, Brake Calipers Painted in Gloss Black, Wheels Painted in Satin Black, and Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fibre! 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Coupe comes in Black with a Black/Arctic Grey Two-Tone Leather and Race-Tex Interior! This Local BC Vehicle with only 35 KMS has One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-530-8911