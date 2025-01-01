Menu
Highly Equipped with Full Body PPF, Front Axle Lift System, a Lightweight Carbon Fibre Roof, Aerokit in High Gloss Black, Surround View with Active Parking Support, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package, Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather, Exterior Mirrors in Carbon Fibre & High Gloss Black, and much more! 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe in Ice Grey Metallic with a Black/Bordeaux Red Two-Tone Leather Interior. This Local BC Vehicle has been Meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2025 Porsche 911

3,453 KM

$236,239

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Coupe

12862589

2025 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$236,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,453KM
VIN WP0AB2A91SS225493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red, Two-Tone Leather Seat Trim W/T
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UETA25493
  • Mileage 3,453 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Deletion of Model Designation
WHEELS PAINTED IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK
FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM
18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS W/MEMORY PACKAGE
DOOR HANDLES IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK
HEATED GT SPORT STEERING WHEEL IN LEATHER
WHEELS: 20" FRONT/21" REAR CARRERA S
PREPARATION FOR PORSCHE DASHCAM
EXTERIOR MIRROR IN CARBON FIBRE & HIGH GLOSS BLACK
SURROUND VIEW W/ACTIVE PARKING SUPPORT
Lightweight Carbon Fibre Roof
Exterior Package In High Gloss Black W/Aerokit
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Inst Dial In Guards Red

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$236,239

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2025 Porsche 911