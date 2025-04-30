$CALL+ tax & licensing
2025 Porsche Taycan
Turbo S AWD
2025 Porsche Taycan
Turbo S AWD
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oak Green Metallic Neo
- Interior Colour Black/Turbonite, Smooth-Finish Lthr Seat Trim W/Co
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,413 KM
Vehicle Description
Take advantage of BEV vehicles now before PST applies to all EVs starting April 30, 2025! This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Package, Porsche InnoDrive with Active Lane Keeping, Soft Close Doors, Head-Up Display, Ventilated Front Seats, Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass, Surround View with Active Parking Support, Passenger Display and much more! This 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S AWD comes in Oak Green Metallic Neo with a Black/Turbonite Smooth-Finish Leather Interior featuring Turbonite Accents! This Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911