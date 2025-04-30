Menu
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Package, Porsche InnoDrive with Active Lane Keeping, Soft Close Doors, Head-Up Display, Ventilated Front Seats, Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass, Surround View with Active Parking Support, Passenger Display and much more! This 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo S AWD comes in Oak Green Metallic Neo with a Black/Turbonite Smooth-Finish Leather Interior featuring Turbonite Accents! This Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims!

2025 Porsche Taycan

1,413 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2025 Porsche Taycan

Turbo S AWD

12457540

2025 Porsche Taycan

Turbo S AWD

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,413KM
VIN WP0AC2Y1XSSA55165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oak Green Metallic Neo
  • Interior Colour Black/Turbonite, Smooth-Finish Lthr Seat Trim W/Co
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

2025 Porsche Taycan