This LIKE-NEW RAV4 Hybrid XSE is Highly Equipped with the Technology Package, Power Moonroof, Rear View Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, an 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and much more! This 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE AWD comes in Wind Chill Pearl with a Black Roof and a Black Interior! This is Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims, One Previous Owner and ONLY 50 KMS! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2025 Toyota RAV4

419 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XSE AWD

12565703

2025 Toyota RAV4

HYBRID XSE AWD

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
419KM
VIN 2T35WRFV7SW280316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl With Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 419 KM

Vehicle Description

This LIKE-NEW RAV4 Hybrid XSE is Highly Equipped with the Technology Package, Power Moonroof, Rear View Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, an 8-Way Power Driver’s Seat, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and much more! This 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE AWD comes in Wind Chill Pearl with a Black Roof and a Black Interior! This is Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims, One Previous Owner and ONLY 50 KMS! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2025 Toyota RAV4