1967 Chevrolet Nova
Pro-Touring
Location
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8701094
- Stock #: 1023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 547 MI
Vehicle Description
547 miles
Black
This fully restored, custom built Chevy Nova comes to us with just 547 miles since the build back in 2013. This no expense spare build was performed by Gary's Rods and Restorations in California. Starting with a Schwartz full frame, a Connect & Cruise LS3 mated to a Tremec t-56 Magnum, six-speed manual transmission that powers the rear wheels through a full-floating 9 inch rear end. The LS3 was treated to a Magnuson 2650R supercharger which produces a whopping 715 horsepower. Bringing this Nova to a stop is a manual 6-piston and 4-piston Wilwood brake setup covered in three-piece Forgeline rims wrapped in Toyo R888 tires. The exterior is finished in mirror-like black paint while the interior is wrapped in a high-end black leather which smells and feels like new. If you happen to get tired of listening to the wonderful sounds coming from the pre-rear axle side exhaust, this car has an ultra-high end stereo that will immerse you in the sounds of your favourite music.
Every nut and bolt was replaced or refinished on this Nova and the list of custom parts and work is all documented via photos and invoices. This car has to be seen in person to appreciate the craftsmanship, detail and beauty that very few builds are ever able to accomplish. Skip the 2 to 3 year wait times on a similar build and enjoy this summer for a fraction of the price it would cost to replace this beauty.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Vehicle Features
