$36,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
1967 Ford Mustang
1967 Ford Mustang Coupe, Beautifully Restored!!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8753156
- Stock #: B2618(DL#31138)
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # B2618(DL#31138)
- Mileage 2,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful 1967 Mustang Coupe!! Only 2,160 Miles Since Restoration was Completed.. Complete Restoration List on Hand.. Over $51,000 Spent as of June/2016.. Invoices and Records on Hand.. Some Restoration Pics as Well..
Please Call for More Information and Pictures as There is Way Too much to List on this Add..
Here are just a Few of the Many things Listed During the Restoration..
Complete Rebuild of the Original 289 Engine with Original Heads Fully Rebuilt with New Valves, New Bronze Guides and New Hardened Valve Seats.. The Engine Block was Bored Out Ten Thou over with All New Pistons.. The Crank Shaft was Turned Ten Thou on the Mains and the Rods and Balanced.. The Block and all Parts were Decked, all work done at Valley Pro Speed Shop..
New Edelbrock Manifold and 500 CFM Carb..
Complete Rebuild of Original C4 Automatic Transmission with a Shift Kit and New High Torque, Torque Converter..
Complete Rebuild of the Original 8 Inch Rear Diff..
Complete New Candy Apple Ford Red Paint.. Entire Car Was Taken Down to the Bare Metal Sanded and any Rust (Which was Minimal) was Repaired.. This Mustang was in Very good shape to Begin with..
!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $36,900.00..Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..
Stock# B2618..
Dealer# 31138..
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.