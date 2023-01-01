Menu
1974 BMW 3 Series

95,000 MI

Details Description Features

$86,500

+ tax & licensing
$86,500

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

1974 BMW 3 Series

1974 BMW 3 Series

3.0CS

1974 BMW 3 Series

3.0CS

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$86,500

+ taxes & licensing

95,000MI
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 95,000 MI

Vehicle Description

95,000 Miles
95,000 Miles
Brown
Stock#0288

This 1974 BMW 3.0CS has been a local Vancouver, BC, Canadian car for its entire life. The previous owner has owned this vehicle for 30 years prior to being acquired by us in 2023. The car is finished in brown over tan leather upholstery and is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Equipment includes 14″ alloy wheels with new tires, quad headlights, fog lights, dual side mirrors, impact bumpers, air conditioning, a Blaupunkt AM/FM cassette stereo, a rear window defroster, and power windows.

The factory colour is Sienna Brown Metallic and the car is believed to have been repainted under prior ownership and the paint condition shows very well with some minor bubbling on the roof of the car (shown in pictures). The front windows are slow to roll up and down, and that the rear windows have been sealed and are inoperable as well as the sunroof. Currently the odometer shows 94,773 miles

This E9 coupe is offered by us in Canada with manufacturer’s literature, service records, a tool kit, and British Columbia registration. We have over 150 pictures as well as driving videos and would be happy to answer any questions you may have.

For US bidders that we can have the car delivered to your door. You will get a direct invoice from the shipper that will include the import fees. Given that this car is over 25 years old the process is a breeze and fees are minimal.

Price: $86,500CAD
$63,900USD

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

