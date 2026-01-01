$39,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
1986 Chevrolet Pickup (Other)
C10
1986 Chevrolet Pickup (Other)
C10
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
207,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GCDC14HXG1203636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BC local truck only, custom build by Lawrence at body craft collision, 1986 Chevrolet C10 with a 350CI v8 engine, long box, rear wheel drive, upgraded sound system with bluetooth capability.
Documentation Fee: $395
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
1986 Chevrolet Pickup (Other)