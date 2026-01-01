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<p>BC local truck only, custom build by Lawrence at body craft collision, 1986 Chevrolet C10 with a 350CI v8 engine, long box, rear wheel drive, upgraded sound system with bluetooth capability.</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $395</p>

1986 Chevrolet Pickup (Other)

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1986 Chevrolet Pickup (Other)

C10

Watch This Vehicle
14432866.822922864?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25900

1986 Chevrolet Pickup (Other)

C10

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

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$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
207,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GCDC14HXG1203636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BC local truck only, custom build by Lawrence at body craft collision, 1986 Chevrolet C10 with a 350CI v8 engine, long box, rear wheel drive, upgraded sound system with bluetooth capability.

 

Documentation Fee: $395

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

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604-532-XXXX

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604-532-8828

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$39,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

1986 Chevrolet Pickup (Other)