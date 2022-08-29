$57,800+ tax & licensing
1987 BMW M6
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9010816
- Stock #: 0566
- VIN: WBAEE1403H2560566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1987 bmw m6
135,000 Kilometres
Cinnabar Red
Stock#0566
This classic BMW M6 comes to us from a local enthusiast with just over 134,000 Kilometres. Sporting a Cinnabar red over a black leather interior, this iconic BMW will turn heads anywhere it goes. Coming with a slew of standard features for its time, this car has modern creature comforts such as heated and powered Recaro seats, power windows and mirrors and Air Conditioning.
Powering this coupe is a DOHC 24-valve inline-6 producing 256 Horsepower and 243 LB-FT of torque which is transferred to the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission.
This car is an excellent driver condition vehicle with a previous repaint which shows very well. It has been extremely well documented and has won multiple shows during its life. The M6 comes with Racing dynamic rims and strut mount bar as well as the original BBS style metric rims.
This collectible BMW is ready for its next owner to cherish and enjoy.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
