Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1987 BMW M6

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$57,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
1987 BMW M6

1987 BMW M6

Watch This Vehicle

1987 BMW M6

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9010816
  • Stock #: 0566
  • VIN: WBAEE1403H2560566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1987 bmw m6
135,000 Kilometres
Cinnabar Red
Stock#0566

This classic BMW M6 comes to us from a local enthusiast with just over 134,000 Kilometres. Sporting a Cinnabar red over a black leather interior, this iconic BMW will turn heads anywhere it goes. Coming with a slew of standard features for its time, this car has modern creature comforts such as heated and powered Recaro seats, power windows and mirrors and Air Conditioning.

Powering this coupe is a DOHC 24-valve inline-6 producing 256 Horsepower and 243 LB-FT of torque which is transferred to the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission.

This car is an excellent driver condition vehicle with a previous repaint which shows very well. It has been extremely well documented and has won multiple shows during its life. The M6 comes with Racing dynamic rims and strut mount bar as well as the original BBS style metric rims.

This collectible BMW is ready for its next owner to cherish and enjoy.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2004 Lamborghini Gal...
 26,000 KM
$104,800 + tax & lic
1987 BMW M6
135,000 KM
$57,800 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz S...
 51,000 KM
$103,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory