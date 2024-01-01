Menu
This Buick Regal Turbo T (WE4) is a Second Owner, Fully Documented, BC Car is a must see....

There were only 1,542 ever made which makes the Turbo T (WE4) much more rare and sought after than the mighty Grand National.  Set in White with Red Interior this Turbo T (WE4) would be a great addition to any car collection. This highly collectable Turbo T (WE4)  should go up in value over time. Dont miss this very rare find.

Along with the Turbocharged engine, the Turbo T (WE4)  designation came complete with a special performance suspension package, special wheels, and Turbo T (WE4)  emblems strategically placed throughout, among other things. 

This 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T is powered by a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. Equipment includes the Y56 "T" package, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows and locks, red cloth upholstery, and a cassette stereo.

1987 Buick Regal

97,497 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
1987 Buick Regal

T - Turbo *Only 1,547 Made Documented, Local Car*

1987 Buick Regal

T - Turbo *Only 1,547 Made Documented, Local Car*

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,497KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G4GJ1177HP445637

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # RC1500
  • Mileage 97,497 KM

This Buick Regal Turbo T (WE4) is a Second Owner, Fully Documented, BC Car is a must see....

 

There were only 1,542 ever made which makes the Turbo T (WE4) much more rare and sought after than the mighty Grand National.  Set in White with Red Interior this Turbo T (WE4) would be a great addition to any car collection. This highly collectable Turbo T (WE4)  should go up in value over time. Don't miss this very rare find.

 

Along with the Turbocharged engine, the Turbo T (WE4)  designation came complete with a special performance suspension package, special wheels, and Turbo T (WE4)  emblems strategically placed throughout, among other things. 

 

This 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T is powered by a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. Equipment includes the Y56 “T” package, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows and locks, red cloth upholstery, and a cassette stereo.

 

$895 Doc Fee

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

1987 Buick Regal