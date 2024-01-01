$37,995+ tax & licensing
1987 Buick Regal
T - Turbo *Only 1,547 Made Documented, Local Car*
1987 Buick Regal
T - Turbo *Only 1,547 Made Documented, Local Car*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # RC1500
- Mileage 97,497 KM
Vehicle Description
This Buick Regal Turbo T (WE4) is a Second Owner, Fully Documented, BC Car is a must see....
There were only 1,542 ever made which makes the Turbo T (WE4) much more rare and sought after than the mighty Grand National. Set in White with Red Interior this Turbo T (WE4) would be a great addition to any car collection. This highly collectable Turbo T (WE4) should go up in value over time. Don't miss this very rare find.
Along with the Turbocharged engine, the Turbo T (WE4) designation came complete with a special performance suspension package, special wheels, and Turbo T (WE4) emblems strategically placed throughout, among other things.
This 1987 Buick Regal Turbo-T is powered by a turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. Equipment includes the Y56 “T” package, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows and locks, red cloth upholstery, and a cassette stereo.
$895 Doc Fee
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autoworld
Autoworld
Call Dealer
604-510-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227