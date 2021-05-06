Menu
1992 Ford Mustang

123,547 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

GT Hatchback, 5.0L V8, IMMACULATE!! 123,600 Kms!

Location

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

123,547KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7059491
  • Stock #: B3382(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FACP42E6NF129444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 123,547 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time.. 

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))    

 

IMMACULATE!! Rare Not Modified 1992 Mustang GT in Amazing Original Condition!! The Paint and Interior Look Damn Near Like it Would of When it Was New.. Collector Plate Ready, Factory Stereo is Included and Would need to be Installed for Collector Plates.. Only 123,547 Kms.!! It Has Only Been Registered in B.C. Since New..

 

1992 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Hatchback, 5.0L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Sunroof, Power Seat, Lumbar Seats, Air Conditioning, Stereo, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Viper Alarm, Metal Louvers, Alloy Wheels and More..

 

Only 123,547 Kms.!! Serious Buyers Only Please..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $19,900.00.. Must See!! Might Just Be One of the Nicest 92's That You Could Find!! 

(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3382..

Dealer# 31138. 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Alloy Wheels
High Output

