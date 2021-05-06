+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
IMMACULATE!! Rare Not Modified 1992 Mustang GT in Amazing Original Condition!! The Paint and Interior Look Damn Near Like it Would of When it Was New.. Collector Plate Ready, Factory Stereo is Included and Would need to be Installed for Collector Plates.. Only 123,547 Kms.!! It Has Only Been Registered in B.C. Since New..
1992 Ford Mustang GT 5.0 Hatchback, 5.0L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Sunroof, Power Seat, Lumbar Seats, Air Conditioning, Stereo, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Viper Alarm, Metal Louvers, Alloy Wheels and More..
Only 123,547 Kms.!! Serious Buyers Only Please..
Priced at Only $19,900.00.. Must See!! Might Just Be One of the Nicest 92's That You Could Find!!
