1995 Porsche 911 Carrera

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>1995 Porsche 993 Carrera 4</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>63,000 KMS</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Black Metallic</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Stock # 2746</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Presenting a remarkable 1995 Porsche 911 993 Carrera 4, a true driver’s car that combines timeless Porsche luxury with impressive upgrades and performance enhancements. This low-mileage gem is the perfect blend of style, power, and driving experience.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>This 993 comes to us with just under 63,000 kilometers and in excellent overall condition. Sporting a Black Metallic with Black top exterior and a Savanna Beige leather interior, this timeless Porsche is a thing of perfection. Factory optioned with heated racing style sport seats, Hi-fi sound package and the Porsche windstop deflector. An extensive list of tasteful upgrades have been added to this 911 and are as follows:</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Factory aero kit oem</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>New front headlights</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>FVD Carbon Center console</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>FVD Carbon door plates</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>New soft top boot cover</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Classic radio car play Porsche</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Front and rear H&R swaybars</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>H&R street coil overs</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>FVD Left and right muffler</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Front signal light lenses</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Floor mats</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Thicker steering wheel</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>18 inch Speedline rims</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>This Porsche 911 Carrera 4 is in outstanding condition, showcasing meticulous care and maintenance. With a blend of performance upgrades, aesthetic improvements, and low mileage, it is truly one of a kind.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Trades are always welcome.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Winding Road Motorcars Inc.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Dealer# 40461</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>C110-6286 203St</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Langley, B.C</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>V2Y 3S1</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>604-764-7225</span></p>

1995 Porsche 911 Carrera

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$124,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

1995 Porsche 911 Carrera

4

Watch This Vehicle
12378177

1995 Porsche 911 Carrera

4

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

604-764-7225

  1. 1743889102
  2. 1743889104
  3. 1743889106
  4. 1743889107
  5. 1743889108
  6. 1743889110
  7. 1743889111
  8. 1743889113
  9. 1743889114
  10. 1743889116
  11. 1743889117
  12. 1743889119
  13. 1743889120
  14. 1743889122
  15. 1743889123
  16. 1743889125
  17. 1743889126
  18. 1743889128
  19. 1743889129
  20. 1743889131
  21. 1743889132
  22. 1743889134
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$124,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP0CA2998SS342746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1995 Porsche 993 Carrera 4
63,000 KMS
Black Metallic
Stock # 2746

Presenting a remarkable 1995 Porsche 911 993 Carrera 4, a true driver’s car that combines timeless Porsche luxury with impressive upgrades and performance enhancements. This low-mileage gem is the perfect blend of style, power, and driving experience.

This 993 comes to us with just under 63,000 kilometers and in excellent overall condition. Sporting a Black Metallic with Black top exterior and a Savanna Beige leather interior, this timeless Porsche is a thing of perfection. Factory optioned with heated racing style sport seats, Hi-fi sound package and the Porsche windstop deflector. An extensive list of tasteful upgrades have been added to this 911 and are as follows:

Factory aero kit oem
New front headlights
FVD Carbon Center console
FVD Carbon door plates
New soft top boot cover
Classic radio car play Porsche
Front and rear H&R swaybars
H&R street coil overs
FVD Left and right muffler
Front signal light lenses
Floor mats
Thicker steering wheel
18 inch Speedline rims

This Porsche 911 Carrera 4 is in outstanding condition, showcasing meticulous care and maintenance. With a blend of performance upgrades, aesthetic improvements, and low mileage, it is truly one of a kind.

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
C110-6286 203St
Langley, B.C
V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

Used 2008 Audi R8 V8 for sale in Langley, BC
2008 Audi R8 V8 34,000 KM $74,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Volkswagen Touareg W12 Executive for sale in Langley, BC
2007 Volkswagen Touareg W12 Executive 73,000 KM $34,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG for sale in Langley, BC
2013 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG 84,000 KM $69,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$124,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
1995 Porsche 911 Carrera