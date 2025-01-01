$124,900+ tax & licensing
1995 Porsche 911 Carrera
4
1995 Porsche 911 Carrera
4
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
Certified
$124,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1995 Porsche 993 Carrera 4
63,000 KMS
Black Metallic
Stock # 2746
Presenting a remarkable 1995 Porsche 911 993 Carrera 4, a true driver’s car that combines timeless Porsche luxury with impressive upgrades and performance enhancements. This low-mileage gem is the perfect blend of style, power, and driving experience.
This 993 comes to us with just under 63,000 kilometers and in excellent overall condition. Sporting a Black Metallic with Black top exterior and a Savanna Beige leather interior, this timeless Porsche is a thing of perfection. Factory optioned with heated racing style sport seats, Hi-fi sound package and the Porsche windstop deflector. An extensive list of tasteful upgrades have been added to this 911 and are as follows:
Factory aero kit oem
New front headlights
FVD Carbon Center console
FVD Carbon door plates
New soft top boot cover
Classic radio car play Porsche
Front and rear H&R swaybars
H&R street coil overs
FVD Left and right muffler
Front signal light lenses
Floor mats
Thicker steering wheel
18 inch Speedline rims
This Porsche 911 Carrera 4 is in outstanding condition, showcasing meticulous care and maintenance. With a blend of performance upgrades, aesthetic improvements, and low mileage, it is truly one of a kind.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
C110-6286 203St
Langley, B.C
V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winding Road Motorcars
Winding Road Motorcars
Call Dealer
604-764-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225