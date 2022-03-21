1996 Ferrari F355

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$199,800 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8969314

8969314 Stock #: 6095

6095 VIN: ZFFXR41B000106095

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats

