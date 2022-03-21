$199,800+ tax & licensing
1996 Ferrari F355
Berlinetta
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8969314
- Stock #: 6095
- VIN: ZFFXR41B000106095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1996 Ferrari 355
79,000 Kilometres
Blu le mans
Stock#6095
This Iconic Ferrari F355 comes to us with just over 79,000 kilometres. Sporting a blu le mans exterior and a blu interior, this Italian sports car has a subtle but beautiful presence. Being a 90's performance sports car, the options were limited but comes with standard features such as leather seats, power mirrors and power locks with alarm system. This F355 has also been outfitted with a Tubi exhaust system.
Powering this Ferrari is a 3.5L V8 DOHC, 5 valves per cylinder engine producing 380 Horsepower and 268 LB_Ft of torque. This power is transferred through a gated 6-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels.
Rev this precision machine to its 8,250 Rpm, and the Formula 1 sounding engine will send chills though your body or clack your way through all 6 gears to have one of the best manual driving experiences out there.
This car is all ready for its next owner!
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
Vehicle Features
