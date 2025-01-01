Menu
<p>1997 Malibu Sunsetter VLX with the 5.7L v8 Monsoon engine, inboard motor, 701 hours, 10 passenger capacity, 21 feet long, open bow, fibreglass hull, ample amount of storage including ski lockers </p>

1997 Malibu Sportster

701 KM

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing
1997 Malibu Sportster

Sunsetter VLX

12676524

1997 Malibu Sportster

Sunsetter VLX

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
701KM
Good Condition
VIN US-MB2Z0446B797

  • Exterior Colour White/Green
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Bow Rider
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 10
  • Mileage 701 KM

1997 Malibu Sunsetter VLX with the 5.7L v8 Monsoon engine, inboard motor, 701 hours, 10 passenger capacity, 21 feet long, open bow, fibreglass hull, ample amount of storage including ski lockers 

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

1997 Malibu Sportster