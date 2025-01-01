$19,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
1997 Malibu Sportster
Sunsetter VLX
1997 Malibu Sportster
Sunsetter VLX
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
701KM
Good Condition
VIN US-MB2Z0446B797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White/Green
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Bow Rider
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 10
- Mileage 701 KM
Vehicle Description
1997 Malibu Sunsetter VLX with the 5.7L v8 Monsoon engine, inboard motor, 701 hours, 10 passenger capacity, 21 feet long, open bow, fibreglass hull, ample amount of storage including ski lockers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales
1997 Malibu Sportster Sunsetter VLX 701 KM $19,900 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 79,500 KM $43,900 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i 74,500 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
1997 Malibu Sportster