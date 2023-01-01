Menu
1997 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

63,000 KM

Unimog

63,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9539923
  • Stock #: 8876
  • VIN: WDB4271121W188876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1997 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1450
63,000 Kms
Green
Stock#8876

This Mercedes-Benz Unimog comes to us with just over 63,000 kilometres. Refinished in a Dark Green with a Black interior, this go anywhere, ultimate utility truck has quite the off road presence. This particular Unimog has the 6-cylinder Intercooled Turbo Diesel OM366 that creates 150 Horsepower and 400 LB-FT of torque. This is mated to a 8/8 manual transmission which has 8 forward and 8 reverse gears. Coming with the low gear ratio, this Unimog can reach top speeds of about 70km/h. It also has front and rear PTO as well as the snow plow mounting front bumper bracket.

This truck has completely gone over and repaired extensively by the world renounced Unimog repair facility, Mross Imports. Included was new calipers with brakes, 4 brand new tires, complete fluid service, brake lines, clutch cylinder and much more. Every aspect of this truck was looked over to make it in reliable condition for your on but more likely off-road adventures.


We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Bucket Seats

