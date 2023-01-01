$124,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
1997 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Unimog
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$124,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9539923
- Stock #: 8876
- VIN: WDB4271121W188876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1997 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U1450
63,000 Kms
Green
Stock#8876
This Mercedes-Benz Unimog comes to us with just over 63,000 kilometres. Refinished in a Dark Green with a Black interior, this go anywhere, ultimate utility truck has quite the off road presence. This particular Unimog has the 6-cylinder Intercooled Turbo Diesel OM366 that creates 150 Horsepower and 400 LB-FT of torque. This is mated to a 8/8 manual transmission which has 8 forward and 8 reverse gears. Coming with the low gear ratio, this Unimog can reach top speeds of about 70km/h. It also has front and rear PTO as well as the snow plow mounting front bumper bracket.
This truck has completely gone over and repaired extensively by the world renounced Unimog repair facility, Mross Imports. Included was new calipers with brakes, 4 brand new tires, complete fluid service, brake lines, clutch cylinder and much more. Every aspect of this truck was looked over to make it in reliable condition for your on but more likely off-road adventures.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.