1998 Mazda MPV

177,000 KM

Details

$2,450

+ tax & licensing
$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

1998 Mazda MPV

1998 Mazda MPV

LX

1998 Mazda MPV

LX

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

604-543-5551

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6590017
  • Stock #: L574
  • VIN: JM3LV5222W0847175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

