Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Pontiac Firebird

65,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
1999 Pontiac Firebird

1999 Pontiac Firebird

30th Anniversary

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Pontiac Firebird

30th Anniversary

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8969320
  • Stock #: 4888
  • VIN: 2G2FV22G8X2224888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1999 Pontiac Trans-Am
65,500 Kilometres
Arctic White
Stock#4888

This Pontiac Trans-Am comes to us with just over 65,000 kilometres. Sporting the limited 30th Anniversary Arctic white with blue stripes and white leather interior, this American sports car has a unique image all to its own. Standard equipment includes power windows and locks, power mirrors, pop-up head lights and A/C. This muscle car has also been upgraded with a ton of additional equipment as follows: Cnc ported 243 heads, 222/226 114 cam, LS6 intake, injectors, ls6 oil pump, ls2 timing chain, custom tune, Kooks longtube headers, Kooks true dual 3" exhaust with cats, act clutch, B&M shifter, BMR subframe connectors, Moser 12 bolt rear end with 3.73s, BMR torque arm, LCA control arms, upper and lower panhard bar, Eibach springs, Koni shocks, ceramic coated, Nitto 555r rear tires, SLP air lid and ported stock tb. There has not been much leftover to do on this 4th gen Trans-Am.

Powering this TA is a 5.7L LS1 V8 engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. With all the modifications, this beast has been dyno'd at 425 Horsepower. The car presents as a very good driver and would be a great addition to any collection or as your first muscle car.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2005 Porsche 911 Car...
 66,500 KM
$66,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 12,500 KM
$108,800 + tax & lic
2005 Mercedes-Benz E...
 35,500 KM
$43,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory