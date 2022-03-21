$36,800+ tax & licensing
1999 Pontiac Firebird
30th Anniversary
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8969320
- Stock #: 4888
- VIN: 2G2FV22G8X2224888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 65,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1999 Pontiac Trans-Am
65,500 Kilometres
Arctic White
Stock#4888
This Pontiac Trans-Am comes to us with just over 65,000 kilometres. Sporting the limited 30th Anniversary Arctic white with blue stripes and white leather interior, this American sports car has a unique image all to its own. Standard equipment includes power windows and locks, power mirrors, pop-up head lights and A/C. This muscle car has also been upgraded with a ton of additional equipment as follows: Cnc ported 243 heads, 222/226 114 cam, LS6 intake, injectors, ls6 oil pump, ls2 timing chain, custom tune, Kooks longtube headers, Kooks true dual 3" exhaust with cats, act clutch, B&M shifter, BMR subframe connectors, Moser 12 bolt rear end with 3.73s, BMR torque arm, LCA control arms, upper and lower panhard bar, Eibach springs, Koni shocks, ceramic coated, Nitto 555r rear tires, SLP air lid and ported stock tb. There has not been much leftover to do on this 4th gen Trans-Am.
Powering this TA is a 5.7L LS1 V8 engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. With all the modifications, this beast has been dyno'd at 425 Horsepower. The car presents as a very good driver and would be a great addition to any collection or as your first muscle car.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
