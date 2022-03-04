$49,800+ tax & licensing
2000 Chevrolet Camaro
Z28
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 7,932 MI
Vehicle Description
2000 Camaro SS
7,900 Miles
Silver
Stock#7832
The Camaro SS is immaculate with only 7,941 actual original miles, coming equipped with the factory Hurst shifter. An Incon 2871R twin turbo kit was installed approximately 1500mi age, the result making 648RWHP and 649RWTQ on Shell 93 octane and 13lbs of boost which can be turned up to 20lbs should you wish for a more aggressive setup. The LS6 engine has been built with forged pistons resulting with 9.0:1 compression ratio. Also installed is a Procharger Big Red blow off valve. Fuel is delivered by an Aeromotive A1000 with -8&-10 fuel lines. Exhaust is a SLP loudmouth straight pipe which is not too loud due to turbos quieting it down.
Wheels are Fikse FM5 17×11 rears and 17×9.5 on the front. BMR springs and lower control arms, subframe connectors, panhard and torque arm. The brakes have been upgraded to the C5 Corvette setup with drilled and slotted rotors. All paperwork including dyno, build sheet, window sticker, option brochures, SOLD mirror hanger, both keys with fobs are included.
This is a beautiful, powerful, turnkey show stopper. Car is in showroom condition and comes with fleece indoor cover.
No warranties expressed or implied on this vehicle.
