2000 Chevrolet Camaro

7,932 MI

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2000 Chevrolet Camaro

2000 Chevrolet Camaro

Z28

2000 Chevrolet Camaro

Z28

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

7,932MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8576309
  Stock #: 7832
  VIN: 2G1FP22G6Y2137832

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 7,932 MI

Vehicle Description

2000 Camaro SS
7,900 Miles
Silver
Stock#7832

The Camaro SS is immaculate with only 7,941 actual original miles, coming equipped with the factory Hurst shifter. An Incon 2871R twin turbo kit was installed approximately 1500mi age, the result making 648RWHP and 649RWTQ on Shell 93 octane and 13lbs of boost which can be turned up to 20lbs should you wish for a more aggressive setup. The LS6 engine has been built with forged pistons resulting with 9.0:1 compression ratio. Also installed is a Procharger Big Red blow off valve. Fuel is delivered by an Aeromotive A1000 with -8&-10 fuel lines. Exhaust is a SLP loudmouth straight pipe which is not too loud due to turbos quieting it down.

Wheels are Fikse FM5 17×11 rears and 17×9.5 on the front. BMR springs and lower control arms, subframe connectors, panhard and torque arm. The brakes have been upgraded to the C5 Corvette setup with drilled and slotted rotors. All paperwork including dyno, build sheet, window sticker, option brochures, SOLD mirror hanger, both keys with fobs are included.

This is a beautiful, powerful, turnkey show stopper. Car is in showroom condition and comes with fleece indoor cover.

No warranties expressed or implied on this vehicle.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

SS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

