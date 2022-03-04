Menu
2000 Ford F-250

116,988 KM

Details

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2000 Ford F-250

2000 Ford F-250

XLT S/C LB 7.3L TURBO DIESEL PWR SEAT 5TH PKG 116K

2000 Ford F-250

XLT S/C LB 7.3L TURBO DIESEL PWR SEAT 5TH PKG 116K

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

116,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8471925
  • Stock #: 14335
  • VIN: 1FTNX20F2YEC49917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14335
  • Mileage 116,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Sensibility and practicality define the 2000 Ford F-250! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: variably intermittent wipers, a rear step bumper, and more. It features a standard transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

