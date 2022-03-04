$16,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
2000 Ford F-250
XLT S/C LB 7.3L TURBO DIESEL PWR SEAT 5TH PKG 116K
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8471925
- Stock #: 14335
- VIN: 1FTNX20F2YEC49917
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14335
- Mileage 116,988 KM
Vehicle Description
Sensibility and practicality define the 2000 Ford F-250! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: variably intermittent wipers, a rear step bumper, and more. It features a standard transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.