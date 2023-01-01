$21,500+ tax & licensing
2000 Ford F-450
Crew Cab 176" WB XL 4WD
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9642019
- Stock #: U2634
- VIN: 1FDXW47F6YEC53431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Cab And Chassis
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2000 Ford F450 Cab N Chassis Crew Cab 4WD with a 7.3L Diesel Powerstroke and only 148,000kms! In nice shape and runs excellent, needs a small seat repair on the drivers' seat, ready for a box, dump or deck install.
Vehicle Features
