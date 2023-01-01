Menu
2000 Ford F-450

148,000 KM

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2000 Ford F-450

2000 Ford F-450

Crew Cab 176" WB XL 4WD

2000 Ford F-450

Crew Cab 176" WB XL 4WD

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9642019
  • Stock #: U2634
  • VIN: 1FDXW47F6YEC53431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Cab And Chassis
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

2000 Ford F450 Cab N Chassis Crew Cab 4WD with a 7.3L Diesel Powerstroke and only 148,000kms! In nice shape and runs excellent, needs a small seat repair on the drivers' seat, ready for a box, dump or deck install.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tow Hooks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Outlet
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
