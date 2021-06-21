Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Toyota 4Runner

162,771 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

Contact Seller
2000 Toyota 4Runner

2000 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

  1. 7494984
  2. 7494984
  3. 7494984
  4. 7494984
  5. 7494984
  6. 7494984
  7. 7494984
  8. 7494984
  9. 7494984
Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

162,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7494984
  • Stock #: VR21061A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # VR21061A
  • Mileage 162,771 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 162,771 Miles! This Toyota 4Runner delivers a Gas V6 3.4L/207 engine powering this Manual transmission. Warning lights-inc: door ajar, low fuel/washer fluid, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted glass.*This Toyota 4Runner Comes Equipped with These Options *Semi-fabric door trim, Running Boards, Remote keyless entry, Remote fuel-filler door release, Rear window defroster, Rear tonneau cover, Rear privacy glass, Rear child protector door locks, Rear 50/50 cloth split-bench seat w/adjustable outboard headrests, Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *For a must-own Toyota 4Runner come see us at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
Cassette
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Toyota

2020 Toyota Sienna XLE
 11,600 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SED...
 48,066 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 103,233 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic

Email Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory