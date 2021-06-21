2000 Toyota 4Runner

$13,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 7 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7494984

7494984 Stock #: VR21061A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # VR21061A

Mileage 162,771 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Cassette AM/FM Stereo Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Additional Features Wheel Locks Conventional Spare Tire

