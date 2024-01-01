2001 Pontiac Trans Am

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>9,800 Miles/16,000 kilometres</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Navy Blue</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Stock#2305</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>This Pontiac Trans-Am WS6 comes to us with only 9,800 miles. Sporting a Navy blue exterior and Black leather interior, this 4th Gen F-Body has a very sporty look. Slimly equipped with power windows, A/C, power mirrors and few other creature comforts, this American coupe lets you enjoy the rawness of a true sports car.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Powering this Trans-Am is the iconic 5.7L LS1 engine that produces 335 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission. From the oversized hood nostrils and the deep noted exhaust, this bird will be sure to give you a ride to remember.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Originally delivered in the U.S. the car was brought to Canada and spent its life here since. It has been fully serviced and ready for its new owner.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Trades are always welcome.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.</span></p>

2001 Pontiac Trans Am

9,800 MI

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2001 Pontiac Trans Am

WS6

Watch This Vehicle
11956377

2001 Pontiac Trans Am

WS6

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

604-764-7225

  1. 1732591630
  2. 1732591631
  3. 1732591634
  4. 1732591636
  5. 1732591638
  6. 1732591639
  7. 1732591641
  8. 1732591642
  9. 1732591644
  10. 1732591645
  11. 1732591647
  12. 1732591648
  13. 1732591652
  14. 1732591655
  15. 1732591656
  16. 1732591658
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
9,800MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G2FV22G912142305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2305
  • Mileage 9,800 MI

Vehicle Description

2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am
9,800 Miles/16,000 kilometres
Navy Blue
Stock#2305

This Pontiac Trans-Am WS6 comes to us with only 9,800 miles. Sporting a Navy blue exterior and Black leather interior, this 4th Gen F-Body has a very sporty look. Slimly equipped with power windows, A/C, power mirrors and few other creature comforts, this American coupe lets you enjoy the rawness of a true sports car.

Powering this Trans-Am is the iconic 5.7L LS1 engine that produces 335 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission. From the oversized hood nostrils and the deep noted exhaust, this bird will be sure to give you a ride to remember.

Originally delivered in the U.S. the car was brought to Canada and spent its life here since. It has been fully serviced and ready for its new owner.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

Used 2008 Audi R8 V8 for sale in Langley, BC
2008 Audi R8 V8 36,000 KM $99,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera for sale in Langley, BC
2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera 31,000 KM $215,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ferrari F430 convertible for sale in Langley, BC
2007 Ferrari F430 convertible 48,000 KM $209,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2001 Pontiac Trans Am