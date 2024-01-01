$49,900+ tax & licensing
2001 Pontiac Trans Am
WS6
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
Certified
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 2305
- Mileage 9,800 MI
Vehicle Description
2001 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am
9,800 Miles/16,000 kilometres
Navy Blue
Stock#2305
This Pontiac Trans-Am WS6 comes to us with only 9,800 miles. Sporting a Navy blue exterior and Black leather interior, this 4th Gen F-Body has a very sporty look. Slimly equipped with power windows, A/C, power mirrors and few other creature comforts, this American coupe lets you enjoy the rawness of a true sports car.
Powering this Trans-Am is the iconic 5.7L LS1 engine that produces 335 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission. From the oversized hood nostrils and the deep noted exhaust, this bird will be sure to give you a ride to remember.
Originally delivered in the U.S. the car was brought to Canada and spent its life here since. It has been fully serviced and ready for its new owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Vehicle Features
604-764-7225