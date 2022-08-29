$79,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
2001 Volkswagen Beetle
RSI
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$79,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9024436
- Stock #: 0192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Orange
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON***
2001 Volkswagen Beetle RSI
102,000 Kilometres
Silver
Stock#0189
Would you like to own the rarest Volkswagen ever made?
We are extremely proud to offer 1 of 250 (251 to be completely accurate) Beetle RSI's. Coming in only one colour combination, silver with orange leather interior (and yes, the one blue one) this wild Beetle was the brain-child of the early 2000s VW designers.
Taking the iconic Beetle, giving it a wide body kit that adds 3 inches to the overall width of the vehicle, a massive rear spoiler, rally inspired 18" VW racing rims, huge front air intakes and that is only the exterior. Stuff in a 3.2L VR6 motor, 6-speed manual transmission mated to a 4-Motion AWD system with a short throw billet shifter and a Remus dual exhaust and now you start to see why this Beetle is special. The interior was fitted with Recaro Carbon seats, Carbon door panels, billet window cranks and sun visor trims and a factory rear strut tower brace.
This Beetle RSI is number 168 of 250 and with just over 100,000 kilometres, this is a very good driver quality VW. Take it anywhere and you will have people scratching their heads as to what it is but if they know they will be astonished to even see one in person.
Being as these were not offered to the North American market, this Beetle was imported from Japan and carries a clean, BC registration.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.