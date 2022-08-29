Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Volkswagen Beetle

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2001 Volkswagen Beetle

2001 Volkswagen Beetle

RSI

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Volkswagen Beetle

RSI

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,800

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9024436
  • Stock #: 0192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON***

2001 Volkswagen Beetle RSI
102,000 Kilometres
Silver
Stock#0189

Would you like to own the rarest Volkswagen ever made?

We are extremely proud to offer 1 of 250 (251 to be completely accurate) Beetle RSI's. Coming in only one colour combination, silver with orange leather interior (and yes, the one blue one) this wild Beetle was the brain-child of the early 2000s VW designers.

Taking the iconic Beetle, giving it a wide body kit that adds 3 inches to the overall width of the vehicle, a massive rear spoiler, rally inspired 18" VW racing rims, huge front air intakes and that is only the exterior. Stuff in a 3.2L VR6 motor, 6-speed manual transmission mated to a 4-Motion AWD system with a short throw billet shifter and a Remus dual exhaust and now you start to see why this Beetle is special. The interior was fitted with Recaro Carbon seats, Carbon door panels, billet window cranks and sun visor trims and a factory rear strut tower brace.

This Beetle RSI is number 168 of 250 and with just over 100,000 kilometres, this is a very good driver quality VW. Take it anywhere and you will have people scratching their heads as to what it is but if they know they will be astonished to even see one in person.

Being as these were not offered to the North American market, this Beetle was imported from Japan and carries a clean, BC registration.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

RSI
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2001 Volkswagen Beet...
 102,000 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz M...
 120,000 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic
1987 BMW M6
135,000 KM
$57,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory