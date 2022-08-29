2001 Volkswagen Beetle

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9024436

9024436 Stock #: 0192

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Orange

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages RSI Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights

