2002 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $39,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9622747

9622747 Stock #: 9375

9375 VIN: 2G1FP22G422139375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SS Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.