2002 Chevrolet Camaro
SS
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9622747
- Stock #: 9375
- VIN: 2G1FP22G422139375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 15,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS
15,000 Kms
Red
Stock#9375
This 2002 Camaro SS 35th Anniversary edition comes to us with just over 15,000 kilometres. Sporting a bright red with dual silver stripes and a Black and Grey leather interior, this American muscle car stands out. Included in this package was 17-inch 10-spoke rims with black inserts, black anodized brake calipers and much more. This T-top car also included these SLP upgrades: CME Exhaust, Auburn differential, Key fobs and dash plaque.
Powering this Camaro is a 345 Horsepower LS1 mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with a Hurst Shifter. This combination gets the car to 60MPH in just over 5 seconds and a 1/4 mile time of 13.6 seconds.
This is a local BC car with a clean, no claims Carfax report and in excellent condition waiting for its next collector or enthusiast.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
