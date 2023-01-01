Menu
2002 Ford Escape

229,662 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours
Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

2002 Ford Escape

2002 Ford Escape

XLT

2002 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

229,662KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9464020
  • Stock #: L0689
  • VIN: 1FMYU04142KC90689

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,662 KM

Vehicle Description

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

New Arrival! This 2002 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Langley.

This SUV has 229,662 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

