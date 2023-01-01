$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Ford Escape
XLT
229,662KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9464020
- Stock #: L0689
- VIN: 1FMYU04142KC90689
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,662 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2002 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This SUV has 229,662 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
