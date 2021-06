2002 Freightliner M2 MT55 5.9L CUMMINS DIESEL! READY FOR FOOD TRUCK CONVERSION! VERY NICE! NEW BRAKES! TIRES 90% STILL!

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 4 9 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7224125

7224125 VIN: 4UZAARBWX2CJ47737

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 128,497 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Convenience CUP HOLDERS Additional Features Fold Down Rear Seat

