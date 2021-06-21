2002 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900 + taxes & licensing 2 1 7 , 0 0 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7386641

7386641 Stock #: B3628(DL#31138)

B3628(DL#31138) VIN: JTEHH20V026051657

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 217,003 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Cruise Control Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.