+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Super Clean, One Owner, Local White Rock 4WD SUV!!
2002 Toyota Rav4 4WD, 2.0L 4 Cyl. Automatic, Options Include a Sony Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Alloy Wheels with Near New Tires and More.. New Rear Brakes Just Installed..
Warranty Available..217,003 Kms.
!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $6,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3628..
Dealer# 31138.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8