2002 Toyota RAV4

217,003 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2002 Toyota RAV4

2002 Toyota RAV4

4WD, Automatic, One Owner, Lower Mainland SUV!!

2002 Toyota RAV4

4WD, Automatic, One Owner, Lower Mainland SUV!!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

217,003KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7386641
  • Stock #: B3628(DL#31138)
  • VIN: JTEHH20V026051657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean, One Owner, Local White Rock 4WD SUV!! 

2002 Toyota Rav4 4WD, 2.0L 4 Cyl. Automatic, Options Include a Sony Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Alloy Wheels with Near New Tires and More.. New Rear Brakes Just Installed..

 

Warranty Available..217,003 Kms.

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $6,900.00..  (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated.. 

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3628..

Dealer# 31138.

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

