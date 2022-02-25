Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Audi S3

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2003 Audi S3

2003 Audi S3

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Audi S3

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8378886
  • Stock #: 0224
  • VIN: WAUZZZ8L231210224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 Audi S3
75,000 Kms
Nogaro Blue
Stock#0224

This Audi S3 comes to us from Japan with just over 74,000 Kilometers. This little hatchback comes in Nogaro Blue with a matching Blue suede Recaro interior. This hot-hatch comes with a complete Recaro interior, power mirrors, heated seats, power windows and HID headlights.

Powering this S3 is a 1.8L 5V turbo-charged 4 cylinder engine producing 225 Horsepower and 207 LB-FT of torque. This is transferred via a 6-Speed manual transmission to a Haldex "Quattro" All-wheel drive system.

Stand out in the crowd with this Sporty Audi hatchback, which was not available for sale in the North American market and enjoy the always fun ride this compact German car provides.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2003 Audi S3
 75,000 KM
$25,800 + tax & lic
2005 Mercedes-Benz S...
 24,500 KM
$449,800 + tax & lic
2004 Porsche 911 GT3...
 26,000 KM
$169,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory