2003 Audi S3
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Audi S3 comes to us from Japan with just over 74,000 Kilometers. This little hatchback comes in Nogaro Blue with a matching Blue suede Recaro interior. This hot-hatch comes with a complete Recaro interior, power mirrors, heated seats, power windows and HID headlights.
Powering this S3 is a 1.8L 5V turbo-charged 4 cylinder engine producing 225 Horsepower and 207 LB-FT of torque. This is transferred via a 6-Speed manual transmission to a Haldex "Quattro" All-wheel drive system.
Stand out in the crowd with this Sporty Audi hatchback, which was not available for sale in the North American market and enjoy the always fun ride this compact German car provides.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
