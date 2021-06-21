Menu
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

238,720 KM

Details Description Features

4x4 Ext Cab 6.5 Box, 6.0L V8, Tow Pkg, Immaculate!

Location

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

238,720KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7507101
  • Stock #: B3644(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GCHK29U83E196887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 238,720 KM

Vehicle Description

This Truck is in Excellent Condition Inside and Out!! Very Well Taken Care of and No Accident Claims!!

It Was Imported From the USA in 2008 and Has Been Registered in B.C. Since Then..   

 

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4x4, Extended Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 6.0L V8 Automatic, Options Include an Aftermarket Alpine Stereo with Bluetooth and USB/Auxiliary Inputs, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tow Package with Brake Controller, Colour Matching Canopy, Aftermarket Wheels with Near New Toyo Open Country All Terrain Tires and More..

 

Warranty Available.. 148,273 Miles (238,720 Kms)..

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $12,900!!..Must See!!   (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a: 

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated.. 

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3644..

Dealer# 31138..

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Rear Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

