2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This Truck is in Excellent Condition Inside and Out!! Very Well Taken Care of and No Accident Claims!!
It Was Imported From the USA in 2008 and Has Been Registered in B.C. Since Then..
2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS 4x4, Extended Cab 6.5 Ft Box, 6.0L V8 Automatic, Options Include an Aftermarket Alpine Stereo with Bluetooth and USB/Auxiliary Inputs, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tow Package with Brake Controller, Colour Matching Canopy, Aftermarket Wheels with Near New Toyo Open Country All Terrain Tires and More..
Warranty Available.. 148,273 Miles (238,720 Kms)..
