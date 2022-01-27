2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 3 5 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8155660

8155660 Stock #: 25071

25071 VIN: 1GNDT13S232370409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 25071

Mileage 126,358 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Interval wipers Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats CUP HOLDERS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Seating Heated Seats Powertrain 4 X 4 Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.