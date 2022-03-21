$16,900+ tax & licensing
2003 Jeep TJ
Sport 4WD 3 Inch Lift, New A/T's, Only 126,000 Kms
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8740568
- Stock #: B2618(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1J4FA49S93P341356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 125,892 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 126,000 Kms on this Local BC, Extra Clean TJ!!
Extra's Include a 3 Inch Rough Country Lift, Brand New E-Rate All Terrain Tries with Snowflake on 16 Inch American Racing Rims, RS9500 Rough Country Winch, 48 Inch Light Bar, Pod Lights, Aftermarket Front Bumper, Trailer Hitch and Kenwood Stereo with Bluetooth..
2003 Jeep TJ Sport 4WD, 4.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Motor, Automatic Transmission, Hart Top and Soft Top Included..
Warranty Available.. Only 125,892 Kms.. Inspected and Ready For it's New Owner..
Priced at Only $16,900.00..Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Vehicle Features
