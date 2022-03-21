Menu
2003 Jeep TJ

125,892 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Sport 4WD 3 Inch Lift, New A/T's, Only 126,000 Kms

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,892KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8740568
  • Stock #: B2618(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1J4FA49S93P341356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 125,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 126,000 Kms on this Local BC, Extra Clean TJ!! 

Extra's Include a 3 Inch Rough Country Lift, Brand New E-Rate All Terrain Tries with Snowflake on 16 Inch American Racing Rims, RS9500 Rough Country Winch, 48 Inch Light Bar, Pod Lights, Aftermarket Front Bumper, Trailer Hitch and Kenwood Stereo with Bluetooth..

 

2003 Jeep TJ Sport 4WD, 4.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Motor, Automatic Transmission, Hart Top and Soft Top Included..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 125,892 Kms.. Inspected and Ready For it's New Owner..

 

SUMMER SALE ON NOW 

Priced at Only $16,900.00..Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..

 

Stock# B3752..  

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

