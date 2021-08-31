+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Hard To Find!! Local Fraser Valley, Top Model 4x4 Colorado in This Good of Condition!! NO Accident Claims!! Very Well Maintained and Looked After!!
2004 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Off Road Suspension 4x4, Crew Cab, 220HP Vortec 3.5L Inline 5 Cylinder Engine, Automatic, Fully Loaded Including Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, CD Stereo, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, 5 Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Body Colored Wheel Well Flares, Spray In Box Liner, Locking Rear Differential, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Tow Package and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 240,840 Kms..
!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $9,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text: 604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3671..
Dealer# 31138..
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8