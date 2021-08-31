Menu
2004 Chevrolet Colorado

240,840 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2004 Chevrolet Colorado

2004 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 4x4, Crew Cab, Leather, Heated Power Seats!

2004 Chevrolet Colorado

Z71 4x4, Crew Cab, Leather, Heated Power Seats!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

240,840KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7766841
  Stock #: B3671(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1GCDT136248123014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard To Find!! Local Fraser Valley, Top Model 4x4 Colorado in This Good of Condition!! NO Accident Claims!! Very Well Maintained and Looked After!!

2004 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 Off Road Suspension 4x4, Crew Cab, 220HP Vortec 3.5L Inline 5 Cylinder Engine, Automatic, Fully Loaded Including Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, CD Stereo, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, 5 Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Body Colored Wheel Well Flares, Spray In Box Liner, Locking Rear Differential, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Tow Package and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 240,840 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $9,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3671..

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

