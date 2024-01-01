Menu
This unit it comes with a fresh commercial inspection just done!!! Fresh motor just overhauled complete with Head studs, all gaskets, new oil cooler, all updated done, new injectors, water pump, New front brakes. The service work order from Bernhausen diesel is for over $25,000 march/2024! wont find a better unit, use to haul people or convert to a camping recreation vehicle! endless options. the expensive motor work has all ben done! Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2004 Ford Econoline

222,042 KM

Details Description

2004 Ford Econoline

E350 E-350 6.0 HEADSTUD DIESEL 29 PASS FULLY INSPE

2004 Ford Econoline

E350 E-350 6.0 HEADSTUD DIESEL 29 PASS FULLY INSPE

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Actions
Used
222,042KM
VIN 1FDXE45P84HA91843

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,042 KM

Vehicle Description

This unit it comes with a fresh commercial inspection just done!!! Fresh motor just overhauled complete with Head studs, all gaskets, new oil cooler, all updated done, new injectors, water pump, New front brakes. The service work order from Bernhausen diesel is for over $25,000 march/2024! wont find a better unit, use to haul people or convert to a camping recreation vehicle! endless options. the expensive motor work has all ben done!

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

604-909-2268
2004 Ford Econoline