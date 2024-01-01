$19,988+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford Econoline
E350 E-350 6.0 HEADSTUD DIESEL 29 PASS FULLY INSPE
2004 Ford Econoline
E350 E-350 6.0 HEADSTUD DIESEL 29 PASS FULLY INSPE
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,042 KM
Vehicle Description
This unit it comes with a fresh commercial inspection just done!!! Fresh motor just overhauled complete with Head studs, all gaskets, new oil cooler, all updated done, new injectors, water pump, New front brakes. The service work order from Bernhausen diesel is for over $25,000 march/2024! wont find a better unit, use to haul people or convert to a camping recreation vehicle! endless options. the expensive motor work has all ben done!
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Norman Motor Group
Norman Motor Group
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888