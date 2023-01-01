Menu
2004 Ford Escape

254,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,850

+ tax & licensing
$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2004 Ford Escape

2004 Ford Escape

4dr XLT Duratec 4WD

2004 Ford Escape

4dr XLT Duratec 4WD

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,850

+ taxes & licensing

254,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9891068
  • Stock #: R7734
  • VIN: 1FMYU93164KB17734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R7734
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

