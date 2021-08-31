Menu
2004 Ford F-350

242,810 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2004 Ford F-350

2004 Ford F-350

Lariat 4WD DIESEL LEATHER SUNROOF BULLET-PROOF STU

2004 Ford F-350

Lariat 4WD DIESEL LEATHER SUNROOF BULLET-PROOF STU

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

242,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8057119
  • Stock #: 14183
  • VIN: 1FTSW31P84ED79276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14183
  • Mileage 242,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2004 Ford F-350! This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price! The following features are included: a tachometer, a rear step bumper, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
CD Player
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

