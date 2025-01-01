$54,900+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford Mustang
SVT
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
Certified
$54,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 26,000 MI
Vehicle Description
2004 Ford Mustang Cobra Terminator
26,000 Miles
Silver Metallic
Stock#2272
This Mustang Cobra Terminator comes to us with just over 26,000 miles. Presented in a silver metallic exterior with a dark charcoal leather upholstery, this Pony car has an intimidating road presence. This Mustang has custom SVT body work, rear independent suspension, 17 inch chrome wheels, power drivers seat as well as Mach Audio system.
Powered by a supercharged 4.6-liter V8 producing 390 Horsepower and 390 LB-FT of Torque. This is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential which propels this convertible to 60 MPH in just under 5 seconds.
This car presents in excellent condition and will be a great addition to a Mustang collectors stable or for someone wanting a low mile, limited production vehicle.
We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.
You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
C110-6286 203St
Langley, B.C
V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225
Winding Road Motorcars
604-764-7225