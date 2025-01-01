Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>2004 Ford Mustang Cobra Terminator</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>26,000 Miles</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Silver Metallic</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Stock#2272</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>This Mustang Cobra Terminator comes to us with just over 26,000 miles. Presented in a silver metallic exterior with a dark charcoal leather upholstery, this Pony car has an intimidating road presence. This Mustang has custom SVT body work, rear independent suspension, 17 inch chrome wheels, power drivers seat as well as Mach Audio system.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Powered by a supercharged 4.6-liter V8 producing 390 Horsepower and 390 LB-FT of Torque. This is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential which propels this convertible to 60 MPH in just under 5 seconds.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>This car presents in excellent condition and will be a great addition to a Mustang collectors stable or for someone wanting a low mile, limited production vehicle.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Trades are always welcome.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Winding Road Motorcars Inc.</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Dealer# 40461</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>C110-6286 203St</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>Langley, B.C</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>V2Y 3S1</span><br style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Bitstream Vera Serif, Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;>604-764-7225</span></p>

2004 Ford Mustang

26,000 MI

Details Description Features

$54,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Ford Mustang

SVT

Watch This Vehicle
12442102

2004 Ford Mustang

SVT

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

604-764-7225

  1. 1745442081
  2. 1745442083
  3. 1745442085
  4. 1745442087
  5. 1745442088
  6. 1745442090
  7. 1745442092
  8. 1745442093
  9. 1745442095
  10. 1745442097
  11. 1745442098
  12. 1745442100
  13. 1745442102
  14. 1745442104
  15. 1745442106
  16. 1745442107
  17. 1745442109
  18. 1745442110
  19. 1745442112
  20. 1745442113
  21. 1745442115
  22. 1745442116
  23. 1745442118
  24. 1745442120
  25. 1745442122
  26. 1745442124
  27. 1745442126
  28. 1745442127
  29. 1745442129
  30. 1745442130
  31. 1745442132
  32. 1745442134
  33. 1745442135
  34. 1745442137
  35. 1745442139
  36. 1745442140
  37. 1745442142
  38. 1745442143
  39. 1745442145
  40. 1745442147
  41. 1745442149
  42. 1745442150
  43. 1745442152
  44. 1745442153
  45. 1745442155
  46. 1745442156
  47. 1745442158
  48. 1745442159
  49. 1745442161
  50. 1745442162
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,000MI
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAFP48YX4F112272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 26,000 MI

Vehicle Description

2004 Ford Mustang Cobra Terminator
26,000 Miles
Silver Metallic
Stock#2272

This Mustang Cobra Terminator comes to us with just over 26,000 miles. Presented in a silver metallic exterior with a dark charcoal leather upholstery, this Pony car has an intimidating road presence. This Mustang has custom SVT body work, rear independent suspension, 17 inch chrome wheels, power drivers seat as well as Mach Audio system.

Powered by a supercharged 4.6-liter V8 producing 390 Horsepower and 390 LB-FT of Torque. This is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential which propels this convertible to 60 MPH in just under 5 seconds.

This car presents in excellent condition and will be a great addition to a Mustang collectors stable or for someone wanting a low mile, limited production vehicle.

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.


Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
C110-6286 203St
Langley, B.C
V2Y 3S1
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

Used 2023 Ford Mustang High Performance for sale in Langley, BC
2023 Ford Mustang High Performance 4,800 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 for sale in Langley, BC
1995 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 63,000 KM $124,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Audi R8 V8 for sale in Langley, BC
2008 Audi R8 V8 34,000 KM $74,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

C110-6286 203 St, Langley, BC V2Y 3S1

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2004 Ford Mustang