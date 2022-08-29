$104,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-764-7225
2004 Lamborghini Gallardo
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$104,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9010834
- Stock #: 0192
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON***
2004 Lamborghini Gallardo
26,000 Kilometres
Grigio Altair Metallic
Stock#0192
This Lamborghini Gallardo comes to us with just over 25,000 Kilometres. Sporting a Grigio Altair Metallic Silver paint with a Rosso Centaurus leather interior, this Italian Sports car has a discreet but classy combination. This Lambo comes with standard features such as power windows, mirrors and locks and the optioned red Alcantara headliner and an updated Bluetooth stereo.
Powering this Bull is a 5.0L V10 DOHC 40 valve producing 493 Horsepower and 376 LB-FT of torque which is transferred to all 4-wheels via an E-Gear semi-automatic transmission.
This Gallardo presents very well and is a prime example of a driver car. It has been recently serviced including, Oil change, transmission fluid change, tune-up and full inspection.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.