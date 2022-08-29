Menu
2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

26,000 KM

Details Description Features

$104,800

+ tax & licensing
$104,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

2004 Lamborghini Gallardo

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$104,800

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9010834
  • Stock #: 0192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON***


2004 Lamborghini Gallardo
26,000 Kilometres
Grigio Altair Metallic
Stock#0192

This Lamborghini Gallardo comes to us with just over 25,000 Kilometres. Sporting a Grigio Altair Metallic Silver paint with a Rosso Centaurus leather interior, this Italian Sports car has a discreet but classy combination. This Lambo comes with standard features such as power windows, mirrors and locks and the optioned red Alcantara headliner and an updated Bluetooth stereo.

Powering this Bull is a 5.0L V10 DOHC 40 valve producing 493 Horsepower and 376 LB-FT of torque which is transferred to all 4-wheels via an E-Gear semi-automatic transmission.

This Gallardo presents very well and is a prime example of a driver car. It has been recently serviced including, Oil change, transmission fluid change, tune-up and full inspection.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

