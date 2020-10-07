2004 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Aluminum Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

