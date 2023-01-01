Menu
2004 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG

47,000 KM

$43,800

+ tax & licensing
$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2004 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG

2004 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG

AMG

2004 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG

AMG

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,800

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10523481
  • Stock #: 2615
  • VIN: WDB2112761A69XXXX

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Mercedes-Benz E55 Wagon
47,000 KMS
White
Stock # 2615

This low kilometre Mercedes-Benz E55 Estate wagon comes to us with just over 47,000 Kilometres. Sporting a White exterior and a Black leather interior, this German wagon has a subtle but classic colour combo. This Wagon includes such features as heated front seats, Bi-Xenon headlights, 18″ AMG wheels, heated front seats, Airmatic suspension and much more.

Powering this Estate wagon is AMG’s hand-built 5.4-liter, supercharged-and-intercooled 24-valve V-8, which produces 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a heavy-duty AMG five-speed automatic, the blown V-8 produces staggering results: 0 to 60 in 4.1 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds. This E55 will have sports car owners scratching their heads wondering how I just got beat by a Wagon.

This has been inspected and serviced with brand new tires and is ready for its new owner.

Originally delivered in Japan, this E55 has been brought over by us to be enjoyed by the North American market.

We work by appointment basis only as some of our vehicles may be stored off-site. Please call ahead to ensure the vehicle you are interested in is at our location.

You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

