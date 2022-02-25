Menu
2004 Porsche 911 GT3

26,000 KM

Details Description Features

$169,800

+ tax & licensing
$169,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$169,800

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292360
  • Stock #: 0701
  • VIN: WP0ZZZ99Z4S690701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 Porsche 911 GT3
26,000 Kms
Arctic Silver Metallic
Stock#0701

This Porsche 911 GT3 comes to us with just under 26,000 Kilometres. The exterior Arctic Silver Metallic paint with the Black leather interior gives this German sports car a subtle but timeless look. This Euro-Spec GT3 was delivered in Germany and later moved to Japan where it spent it's life until now. The Porsche is very well optioned with Recaro Euro bucket seats (were not available in North America) red seat belts, locking diff, aftermarket exhaust, sunroof delete for added rigidity, air conditioning and Bi-Xenon lights .

Powering this iconic Porsche is a 3.6L DOHC flat-6 engine producing 380 Horsepower and 284 LB-FT of torque. This power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission.

The 996 is said by many Porsche enthusiasts to be one of the best driving Porsches out there and this ROW 996 GT3 lives up to that claim. It has just gone though a full inspection and service including new tires and a clean, no-over rev, DME report. This car is ready for its next driver to cruise on the streets or tear it up on the track.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Vehicle Features

GT3
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

