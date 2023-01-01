2005 Chevrolet Malibu

$6,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 6 , 5 8 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9833858

9833858 Stock #: 26045

26045 VIN: 1G1ZT528X5F193625

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 146,588 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats CUP HOLDERS Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Interval wipers Trim Cloth Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.