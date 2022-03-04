Menu
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

152,018 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

LS Ext Cab 6.6 Box, 6.0L V8, 2WD, Low Kms!!

2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LS Ext Cab 6.6 Box, 6.0L V8, 2WD, Low Kms!!

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

152,018KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8486376
  • Stock #: B3741(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GCHC29U25E311922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 152,018 Kms and In Excellent Condition!! Over $3,000 Just Spent on New 10 Ply All Terrain Tires, New Front and Rear Brakes and More..  Very Well Looked After..

B.C. Truck with NO Accident Claims..

2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS Extended Cab 6.6 Ft Box, Rear Wheel Drive, 6.0L V8 Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Tow Package with Brake Controller and Trailer Tow Mirrors, CD Stereo with Bose Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Information Center, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner, Chrome Wheels with New A/T Tires and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 152,018 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $18,900.00!!.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..

 

Stock# B3741..  

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

