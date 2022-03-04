$18,900+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LS Ext Cab 6.6 Box, 6.0L V8, 2WD, Low Kms!!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8486376
- Stock #: B3741(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GCHC29U25E311922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 152,018 Kms and In Excellent Condition!! Over $3,000 Just Spent on New 10 Ply All Terrain Tires, New Front and Rear Brakes and More.. Very Well Looked After..
B.C. Truck with NO Accident Claims..
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS Extended Cab 6.6 Ft Box, Rear Wheel Drive, 6.0L V8 Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, Tow Package with Brake Controller and Trailer Tow Mirrors, CD Stereo with Bose Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Information Center, Fog Lights, Spray In Box Liner, Chrome Wheels with New A/T Tires and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 152,018 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $18,900.00!!.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..
Stock# B3741..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
