2005 Dodge Ram 2500

227,019 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

LARAMIE LONG BOX 5.9L DIESEL QUAD CAB LOCAL NO ACCIDENTS NEW BRAKES

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

LARAMIE LONG BOX 5.9L DIESEL QUAD CAB LOCAL NO ACCIDENTS NEW BRAKES

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

227,019KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8185839
  • Stock #: 25073
  • VIN: 3D7KS28C75G790922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 25073
  • Mileage 227,019 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT REG AT 6-0-4-9-9-9-0-2-5-1 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM LOCATION.

VERY NICE DODGE RAM 2500 LARAMIE QUAD CAB 4X4 LONG BOX WITH MATCHING CANOPY. THROUGH THE SHOP, INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. IT NEEDS NOTHING. CLEAN LOCAL TRUCK WITH NO ACCIDENTS EVER. 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

WHITE ROCK 604-542-4970 LANGLEY 604-533-1310 OWNER'S CELL 604-649-0565

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                   FINANCE COMPANIES
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-36 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC

$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Interval wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
4 X 4
CD Player
Crew Cab

