2005 Dodge Ram 2500

VIN: 3D7KS28C75G790922

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgandy

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 227,019 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Running Boards Towing Package Interval wipers Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats CUP HOLDERS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Powertrain 4 X 4 Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Crew Cab

