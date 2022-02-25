Menu
2005 Dodge Ram 2500

142,293 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT, 5.9L Diesel, Quad Cab 8 Ft Box, 142,300 Kms!

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT, 5.9L Diesel, Quad Cab 8 Ft Box, 142,300 Kms!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

142,293KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8367738
  • Stock #: B3737(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3D7KR28C65G788283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 142,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Immaculate!! Only 142,293 Kms.!! Rare.. Rear Wheel Drive, 5.9L Cummins Diesel Truck in Excellent Condition.. BC Truck Since 2007..

 

2005 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT, 2WD, Quad Cab 8 Ft Long Box, 5.9L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, CD Stereo, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Window's, Power Lock's, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Brake Controller, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Box Liner, Box Mat, Cab Lights and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 142,293 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!! 

Priced at Only $29,900.00!!.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..

 

Stock# B3737.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

