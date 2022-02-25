$29,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2005 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT, 5.9L Diesel, Quad Cab 8 Ft Box, 142,300 Kms!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8367738
- Stock #: B3737(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3D7KR28C65G788283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 142,293 KM
Vehicle Description
Immaculate!! Only 142,293 Kms.!! Rare.. Rear Wheel Drive, 5.9L Cummins Diesel Truck in Excellent Condition.. BC Truck Since 2007..
2005 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT, 2WD, Quad Cab 8 Ft Long Box, 5.9L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Options Include Power Seat, CD Stereo, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Window's, Power Lock's, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Brake Controller, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Box Liner, Box Mat, Cab Lights and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 142,293 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $29,900.00!!.. Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays Until September !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC..
Stock# B3737..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.