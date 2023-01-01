Menu
2005 Dodge Ram 3500

383,810 KM

Details Description

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Laramie 4WD 5.9L DIESEL LEATHER TUNED LIFTED CANOP

Laramie 4WD 5.9L DIESEL LEATHER TUNED LIFTED CANOP

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

383,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9448480
  • Stock #: 14599
  • VIN: 3D7LS38C65G791263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14599
  • Mileage 383,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a great deal on a 2005 Dodge Ram 3500! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Dodge infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a front bench seat, tilt steering wheel, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

