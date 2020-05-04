2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Running Boards/Side Steps Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

