#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
!! By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 2 to 3 appointments per day.. This will allow us to sanitize the vehicle and our office before and after every appointment as well as only having one customer and one salesperson in our office at a time..
We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or email glenn@carboyz.ca )))..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Very Clean and Well Maintained.. Service History On File..
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, XLT 2WD, Crew Cab, 4.0L V6 Automatic, Options Include Power Sunroof, Power Seat, Power Rear Window, CD Stereo, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package with Brake Controller, Side Step Bars, Box Cover and More..
Warranty Available.. 228,900 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $6,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3351..
Dealer# 31138.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8