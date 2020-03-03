20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
+ taxes & licensing
You can expect a lot from the 2005 Ford F-150! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! All of the following features are included: a rear step bumper, tilt steering wheel, and air conditioning. A 4.6 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 4 speed automatic transmission, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4