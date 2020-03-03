Menu
2005 Ford F-150

XLT S/C LB 4WD 4.6L V8 ONLY 223KM

2005 Ford F-150

XLT S/C LB 4WD 4.6L V8 ONLY 223KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 223,987KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4812258
  • Stock #: B56422
  • VIN: 1FTRX14W15NB56422
Exterior Colour
Light Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You can expect a lot from the 2005 Ford F-150! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! All of the following features are included: a rear step bumper, tilt steering wheel, and air conditioning. A 4.6 liter V-8 engine pairs with a sophisticated 4 speed automatic transmission, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Hubcaps
  • Tonneau Cover
  • All Equipped
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Two-toned Paint
  • Brush Guard
  • Bed Liner
  • Flare Side
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Bed Rails
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

